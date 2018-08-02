Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, starring Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, to premiere on 10 September

Balaji producer Ekta Kapoor had recently shared a teaser of Kasautti Zindagii Kay reboot's title sequence. The soap opera will be making its comeback on television after a gap of 17 years. Star Plus on Tuesday announced on social media that 10 September has been set as the show's premiere date.

The Kasautti Zindagii Kay reboot will now star Erica Fernandes as the female lead Prerna, originally played by Shweta Tiwari. Erica is known for starring in the TV series like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and a number of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies.

Parth Samthaan will step into the shoes of Cezanne Khan, the original Anurag Basu. Samthaan has featured in episodic shows like Saavdhan India and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. More recently, he hosted the fourth and fifth seasons of Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, alongside Smriti Kalra

It was reported that former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan might be seen as the antagonist Komolika (played by Urvashi Dholakia). Ronit Roy, who was Rishabh Bajaj, will reportedly be replaced by Barun Sobti, reported DNA. This development, however, has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a hit among the audience when it first aired in 2001 and continued till 2008. Set against the backdrop of a Bengali household, it revolved around a love-hate relationship between the two central characters, Anurag and Prerna.

