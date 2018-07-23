Ekta Kapoor reveals first look of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ekta Kapoor shares teaser of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot



Balaji producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share the first teaser of Kasautii Zindagii Kay's reboot. The original soap was a hit among the audience when it was first aired in the 2000s. The female lead, Prerna, originally played by Shweta Tiwari will be reprised by Erica Fernandes. Anurag Basu will be played by Parth Samthaan, reported News18.

Dangal stars win awards, meet Jackie Chan at Jackie Chan Action Week in China



Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, who starred as Geeta and Babita Phogat in the sports drama Dangal, were in Datong, China to attend the 4th annual Jackie Chan Action Movie Week. According to The Indian Express, Sheikh won the Best New Action Star award while Malhotra bagged a trophy for the Best Action - Actress category and they also fangirled over Chan.

Meet the entire cast of The Accidental Prime Minister

Introducing the entire political cast of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. The first of its kind motion picture from India. There are so many people behind our passionate effort. But our director @GutteVijay has really worked hard. Hope you love our labour of love.🙏@TAPMofficial pic.twitter.com/P7jeiTJXtd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 23, 2018

Anupam Kher, who stars as former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film adaptation of The Accidental Prime Minister by Sanjay Baru, shared photographs of the entire cast today. Baru will be played by Akshaye Khanna and Suzanne Bernert will be seen as the reel version of former Congress president, Sonia Gandhi. Arjun Mathur will be seen as Rahul Gandhi while Ahana Kumra will play Priyanka.

Taimur Ali Khan has a play date with Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi

PLAY DATE!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:00am PDT



Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video of his twins Roohi and Yash and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's son playing in a pool of plastic coloured balls.

Ranveer Singh and Sadhguru shake a leg at an event



Ranveer Singh, who is always a ball of energy posted a video of him dancing on stage with spiritual leader Sadhguru at IIM Bangalore's leadership summit.

