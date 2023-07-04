Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hurt his nose while shooting in Los Angeles and was rushed to the hospital. A source told ETimes, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.”

After the unprecedented success of Pathaan, mega superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again. The highly anticipated trailer of Khan’s upcoming film, Jawan, will be unveiled alongside the release of Mission Impossible in theatres.

Jawan promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that are bound to leave them on the edge of their seats. What truly sets this venture apart is the dramatic transformation in Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance. The superstar has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation.

Speculation and excitement have reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the unveiling of Jawan‘s trailer, which is rumored to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The film promises to showcase the versatile actor’s prowess and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, leaving audiences spellbound with his performance.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film is directed by Atlee Kumar. It is produced by Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.

