Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan’s trailer to be attached with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
Jawan promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that are bound to leave them on the edge of their seats
After the unprecedented success of Pathaan, mega superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again. The highly anticipated trailer of Khan’s upcoming film, Jawan, will be unveiled alongside the release of Mission Impossible in theatres.
In a tweet shared “BEGIN THE COUNTDOWN FOR #ShahRukhKhan’s NEXT RELEASE…
Get ready for the #JawanTrailer — releasing in theatres with the prints of #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning … The exact date for trailer launch will be announced soon!
#Jawan releases in CINEMAS on SEPTEMBER 7! ”
Jawan promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that are bound to leave them on the edge of their seats. What truly sets this venture apart is the dramatic transformation in Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance. The superstar has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation.
Speculation and excitement have reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the unveiling of Jawan‘s trailer, which is rumored to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The film promises to showcase the versatile actor’s prowess and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, leaving audiences spellbound with his performance.
The wait is finally over the trailer of India’s biggest Pan India film #jawan will be released soon #ShahRukhKhan ready to unveil the #JawanTrailer digitally soon and the same will be attached to the prints of #MissionImpossible7 in all formats (including IMAX) from July 12 pic.twitter.com/TIgWY612Ng
Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film is directed by Atlee Kumar. It is produced by Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.
