Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan’s trailer to be attached with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Jawan promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that are bound to leave them on the edge of their seats

FP Staff July 03, 2023 15:36:08 IST
Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan’s trailer to be attached with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

After the unprecedented success of Pathaan, mega superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again. The highly anticipated trailer of Khan’s upcoming film, Jawan, will be unveiled alongside the release of Mission Impossible in theatres.

In a tweet shared “BEGIN THE COUNTDOWN FOR #ShahRukhKhan’s NEXT RELEASE…

Get ready for the #JawanTrailer — releasing in theatres with the prints of #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning … The exact date for trailer launch will be announced soon!

Related Articles

Salman

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: Indian actors turn their spy mode on

Salman

Pathaan: Former R&AW chief Vikram Sood calls Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'waste of time' - here's why

#Jawan releases in CINEMAS on SEPTEMBER 7! ”

Jawan promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that are bound to leave them on the edge of their seats. What truly sets this venture apart is the dramatic transformation in Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance. The superstar has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Speculation and excitement have reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the unveiling of Jawan‘s trailer, which is rumored to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The film promises to showcase the versatile actor’s prowess and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, leaving audiences spellbound with his performance.

Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film is directed by Atlee Kumar. It is produced by Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 03, 2023 15:36:08 IST

TAGS:

also read

Kusha Kapila’s divorce: How divorce can empower women, the way marriage once did?
Entertainment

Kusha Kapila’s divorce: How divorce can empower women, the way marriage once did?

In a country with one of the lowest divorce rates in the world, Kusha Kapila should show India that divorce can be a celebration and not a calamity.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Secret Invasion review: The great- grand-daddy of the Marvel Universe is back, but…
Entertainment

Samuel L. Jackson’s Secret Invasion review: The great- grand-daddy of the Marvel Universe is back, but…

After a self-imposed exile in space, super-spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back, but not with a bang

10 years of Raanjhanaa: Aanand L Rai's take on love, politics, and caste remains one of Dhanush's most effortless
Entertainment

10 years of Raanjhanaa: Aanand L Rai's take on love, politics, and caste remains one of Dhanush's most effortless

Also at its heart was the infectious Sonam Kapoor, the incredible Swara Bhasker, and the highly effective and energetic Zeeshan Ayyub. Rai got his cast right, and even the milieu