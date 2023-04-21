Explained: How Pathaan’s historic success makes Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan an expensive product

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his recent success of Pathaan at the box office. Now fans are eagerly waiting for his next Jawan, which is set to release this year. As the film’s shoot is going on, do you know the action thriller is being made on a massive budget?

Yash Raj Film’s latest release Pathaan created havoc at the box-office with its unprecedented collections. The film created history by becoming an all-time blockbuster and the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious Spy Universe and starred the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also witnessed the spectacular reunion of SRK and Salman Khan, on the big screen, after almost three decades as two super-spies Pathaan and Tiger, respectively.

Audience was thrilled to see SRK-Salman fight it out together in the iconic scene of Pathaan and are eagerly awaiting for their next collaboration in this year’s Diwali bonanza Tiger 3. While there’s some time to witness the two superstars yet again on the big screen, YRF has today unveiled the theme song from Pathaan. The theme song, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, features SRK and Salman from one of the most loved scenes of the film and is the perfect tease for the fans of the superstars, for their next collaboration!

The much-anticipated film Jawan is getting huge attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its massive budget. The upcoming action thriller, directed by Atlee, stars SRK alongside two South Indian superstars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Given the huge scale of the movie, which features exotic locations and cutting-edge special effects, the massive budget of Jawan is hardly surprising. Given Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and Atlee’s reputation for blockbuster smashes in the South Indian film industry, the movie is anticipated to raise the bar for Indian filmmaking.

Jawan, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is also set to be a pan-India release on June 2 in many languages. The budget for this movie is roughly Rs 220 crore, according to a well-known Twitter account and various trade analysts, according to Siasat.

Jawan’s producers are positive about the movie’s commercial success despite its exorbitant budget because of its compelling plot, intense action scenes, and top-notch acting. SRK’s constant commitment to pushing the limits of Indian cinema was evident in the movie’s debut poster, which promised to give fans of the actor a memorable cinematic experience.

Finally, Jawan is one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of the year due to its substantial budget, outstanding ensemble cast, and epic size. Fans are interested in learning whether it will live up to their hopes and become a box-office success.

(With inputs from agencies)

