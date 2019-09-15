You are here:

Shabana Azmi shares still from Shyam Benegal's Mandi, where 'Alia Bhatt looks exactly like her mother Soni Razdan'

Shabana Azmi shared a black and white still of herself alongside Soni Razdan and Smita Patil from Shyam Benegal's 1983 film Mandi. In the caption, the veteran actress noted how Alia Bhatt looks exactly like Soni.

Shabana shared the still on Instagram.

According to IMDb, Mandi is based on the Urdu story Aanandi by writer Ghulam Abbas. Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri, Aditya Bhattacharya, Anita Kanwar, Sreela Majumdar, Satish Kaushik, Gita Siddharth, Pankaj Kapur, Harish Patel, Ratna Pathak ShahNeena Gupta, Om Puri, Annu Kapoor, and Saeed Jaffrey were also part of the satirical comedy's cast.

DNA writes that the film went on to win a National Award for Best Art Direction.

Shabana will be seen next in Faraz Ansari's upcoming directorial venture Sheer Qorma. The movie features Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in the lead. The film will follow a queer woman searching for her sense of belonging, identity and acceptance from her family.

She has also boarded the cast of Steven Spielberg's highly-anticipated nine-part web series Halo, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name.

Meanwhile, Alia and Soni have shared screen space in Meghna Gulzar's spy drama Raazi. Soni recently starred in Ashvin Kumar's controversial film No Fathers in Kashmir as well as Sanjoy Nag's romantic drama Yours Truly alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Aahana Kumra.

Alia's last film was the Dharma Productions' multi-starrer, Kalank, which was a box office dud. Her upcoming projects include Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, another Dharma film Takht, Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She was also signed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, but the film has been indefinitely shelved.

