RRR: SS Rajamouli's film, starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, reportedly earns overseas theatrical rights for Rs 70 cr

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited RRR's overseas theatrical rights has been sold for a staggering Rs 70 crore to Phars Films, Mid-Day has reported. Phars Films is a movie distribution house based in Dubai.

The first schedule of the film has already wrapped up, and the makers are planning on a second schedule now, the same report informs. The film was launched in November 2018, with the cast of the film attending the event along with Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR will narrate the stories of well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

"This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded," the filmmaker had explained earlier.

Besides NTR and Charan, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Alia Bhatt will also be seen in pivotal roles.

RRR, which has a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, will open in theatres in ten Indian languages worldwide on 30 July, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 15:10:07 IST