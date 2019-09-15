Takht: Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her prep for Karan Johar's upcoming period drama

It looks like the preparation for filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer film Takht is in full swing. Alia Bhatt, who will feature in the movie has shared a glimpse of a session. She posted a boomerang video of the session on her Instagram story.

The boomerang shows her 'Takht' mug in her hand and director Johar in the background in conversation with someone who is hidden behind the mug.

Besides Alia , the multi-starrer film also includes Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier, Johar, the director-producer of the feature also launched the logo of the film along with the first poster. He also revealed that the film has its roots in the Mughal empire and revolve around "an epic battle for the Majestic Mughal throne". Like most Dharma Productions, the film is touted to be a dramatic story about family, love, succession and how ambition and greed change the dynamics of relationships.

Takht's screenplay has been written by Sumit Roy, while Hussain Haidry, popular poet-writer, has co-written the dialogues with him.

Takht is a period drama which is set to hit the big screens in 2020.

Meanwhile, Bhatt who last appeared in Kalank, recently wrapped up the Ooty schedule for Sadak 2, which marks the directorial comeback of her father Mahesh Bhatt. She will make her Telugu film debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. She is also awaiting the release of Brahmastra, the first installment in a fantasy trilogy helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

