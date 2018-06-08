Serenity trailer: Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey reunite to plot a murder in this thriller

The first trailer of Serenity, starring Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey, is out. The two actors, who were last seen in Christopher Nolan's 2014 Interstellar, are once again sharing screen space in this neo-noir thriller drama. Hathaway is seen in a new blonde avatar in this film.

McConaughey plays Baker Dill, a fishing boat captain on a small island in the Caribbean whose quiet life is turned upside down when his ex-wife Karen (Hathaway) returns with her son seeking protection from her new, abusive husband (Jason Clarke). She wants him to take her husband out on a fishing trip and throw him in the shark-infested waters to die. Karen's appearance pushes him right back to the life he has tried to forget, and as he struggles between the right and the wrong, his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems.

The film has been directed by Stephen Knight who has previously directed Jason Statham in Hummingbird, Tom Hardy in thriller Locke and also written TV series including Peaky Blinders and Taboo, reports Collider.

The supporting cast of Serenity include Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong and Diane Lane. It has been co-produced by Guy Heeley and Greg Shapiro, and will hit the screens on 19 October.

