1/10 (From L-R) Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna attend the world premiere of Ocean's 8. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP (From L-R) Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling,...

2/10 Cate Blanchett attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Cate Blanchett attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by...

3/10 Rihanna attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Rihanna attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan...

4/10 Sandra Bullock attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Sandra Bullock attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by...

5/10 Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by...

6/10 Sarah Paulson (L) and Cate Blanchett attend the world premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Sarah Paulson (L) and Cate Blanchett attend the world premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York. Photo by...

7/10 Mindy Kaling attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Ohoto by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Mindy Kaling attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Ohoto by...

8/10 Gigi Hadid (L) and Lily Aldridge attend the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at New York's Alice Tully Hall. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Gigi Hadid (L) and Lily Aldridge attend the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at New York's Alice Tully...

9/10 Adriana Lima attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Adriana Lima attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by...