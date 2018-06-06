1/10
(From L-R) Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna attend the world premiere of Ocean's 8. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Rihanna attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sandra Bullock attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sarah Paulson (L) and Cate Blanchett attend the world premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Mindy Kaling attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Ohoto by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Gigi Hadid (L) and Lily Aldridge attend the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at New York's Alice Tully Hall. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Adriana Lima attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Elliott Gould attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
