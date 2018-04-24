1/6
Quentin Tarantino (L) writer/director of the upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, discusses the project as cast member Leonardo DiCaprio looks on during the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
2/6
White Boy Rick star Matthew McConaughey (L) and producer Jeff Robinov attend CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars in Las Vegas. Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
3/6
Venom stars Michelle Williams (L), Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed and director Ruben Fleischer attend CinemaCon at The Colosseum in Las Vegas. Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
4/6
The cast and crew of Sicario: Day of the Soldado. (From L-R) Trent Luckinbill, Molly Smith, Benicio Del Toro and Thad Luckinbill attend CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars in Las Vegas. Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
5/6
The Girl in the Spider's Web producer Amy Pascal (L), director Fede Alvarez, star Claire Foy and producer Elizabeth Cantillon attend CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
6/6
Catherine Hardwicke, far right, director of the upcoming film Miss Bala, is joined onstage by cast members (From L-R) Ismael Cruz Cordova, Gina Rodriguez and Anthony Mackie during the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2018, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners in Las Vegas. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
