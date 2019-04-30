Scarlett Johansson on future of Black Widow standalone film: 'Everything happens when it's supposed to'

Los Angeles: Avengers star Scarlett Johansson says she the much-anticipated stand-alone of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character, Black Widow, will happen when the time is right.

Johansson has been playing Black Widow aka Natalia Romanova since 2010's Iron Man 2 and her latest outing as the character is Avengers: Endgame.

"I think everything happens when it's supposed to. All I'll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character, may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it," the actor told Variety.

There have been reports that Jac Scaeffer is currently penning the Black Widow movie, but neither Marvel Studios nor its parent company Disney has confirmed the news.

It was also reported in March that actors Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and OT Fagbenle will star in the movie.

The film will reportedly be directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, best known for Lore, a World War 2 drama. Shortland will become the studio's first female director to helm a stand-alone film.

There are rumours that Black Widow will be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, with Romanoff having now made America her home. This would place the film's events somewhere in mid-2000s.

