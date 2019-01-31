Sayyeshaa to marry Arya in March in Hyderabad; actor couple shares wedding card on Twitter

Actress Sayyeshaa Saigal, who made her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, is all set to marry Tamil actor Arya in March. The two actors who have been friends for quite some time met on the sets on Ghajinikanth, and then began dating.

On Valentine's Day, both actors took to Twitter share the news of their wedding:

Last year, Arya came into limelight when he participated in a matchmaking reality television show Enga Veetu Mapillai in order to find for himself a life partner. However, things did not go as planned and the actor refused to marry any of the finalists. Sayyeshaa is the grandniece of veteran legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Her mother Shaneen Banu, who generally accompanied Sayyesha on the sets of Kaappaan, was seen extending hospitality towards Arya , as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

On the professional front, Arya's upcoming projects include Santhana Devan, 3 Dev and Magamuni. Sayeesha, on the other hand, was seen in the movie Junga apart from Ghajinikanth last year. The will be both seen in Suriya’s upcoming film Kaappaan.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 16:31:35 IST