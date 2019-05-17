Tiger Shroff's Hindi adaptation of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo to release on 2 October, 2020

The Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo, starring Tiger Shroff, which was announced at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, will release on Gandhi Jayanti 2020. It was previously reported that the film would go on floors in November 2019, but Mumbai Mirror writes that filming will kickstarts in January 2020.

Director Siddharth Anand told Mirror that after he finishes shooting the drama tentatively titled Hrithik vs Tiger with Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, he will start prepping for Rambo in September. Shroff will start his preparations for the role in November. He added that Rambo will be shot in India and abroad, for which the recce will commence soon.

"Rambo is primarily known for its action, but I can promise you that in my film, the story will resonate too with our audience. It's a story that needs to be told, given the present political dynamics in the country. Of course, the action will be big but like Steven Spielberg once said, 'If it’s action without emotions the audience watches dispasstionately.' So, the emotions need to be in sync with the action," the director further said about the film.

The original Rambo series comprises four movie — First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008).

