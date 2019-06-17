Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal, Shoojit Sircar's period drama to release on 2 October, 2020

After a successful stint in films like Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan last year, actor Vicky Kaushal proved yet again with Uri: The Surgical Strike that he is indeed a versatile actor. It was earlier reported that Vicky would feature in Shoojit Sircar-fronted Udham Singh biopic. As per a Mumbai Mirror article, Sardar Udham Singh has now got a release date and will hit the screens on 2 October, 2020.

With this release, the biopic will now clash with the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo, starring Tiger Shroff, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Confirming the news, Shoojit told the publication that after considering remaining shoot schedules, post-production and the overall time required to complete the film, Sircar's producer suggested Gandhi Jayanti, 2020 would be an option and the filmmaker agreed to go with it.

An Indian radical and freedom fighter, Singh was charged with the murder of Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab. Singh took up arms against the British in pre-Independent India to avenge the heinous crimes of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

The first look of Udham Singh was also shared by Vicky in April.

Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. pic.twitter.com/sxUk5y7WYW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019

The report adds that the second schedule of the film will begin in October and will be a four months long, wrapping up in January, 2020.

Apart from this biopic, Vicky will feature in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama Takht and debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror feature Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship.

