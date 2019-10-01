Satyameva Jayate 2 first look: John Abraham to reprise role of tough cop in Milan Zaveri's vigilante drama

The first look of John Abraham's vigilante action film Satyameva Jayate sequel, was released on Tuesday. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film will see Abraham share screen space with director-actress Divya Khosla Kumar.

An intense poster reveals Abraham is set to reprise his role of a police officer in the film. The still features him sporting a ripped physique, wielding Tri-colour on his chest. Another [poster shows Divya's character wearing a white kurta with a tricolour chunni.

Check out the first look posters here

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures, the film will go on floors soon, reveals a statement.

“Satyameva Jayate 2 is twice the action, emotion, Power, patriotism and punch. Led by John Abraham back as a crusader for justice and with Divya Khosla Kumar joining the franchise I hope next Gandhi Jayanti we provide the audiences with a powerful entertainer that also gives a strong message against corruption.” says Zaveri in a statement.

“I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With Satyamev Jayate 2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times,” Abraham says in a statement.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release ‪on 2 October, 2020, and will face a major box office clash with Shoojit Sircar's period drama Sardar Udham Singh, starring Vicky Kaushal as the titular hero, as well as the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead. Farhan Akhtar's sports drama Toofan is also set to hit theaters on Gandhi Jayanti next year.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 10:51:01 IST