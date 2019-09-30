Toofan first look: Farhan Akhtar transforms into champion boxer for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama

The first look of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Toofan was released earlier today (30 September). The actor, who won applause for playing legendary sprinter Milkha Singh in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, will now step into the boxing ring for the upcoming Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.

The still shows Farhan sweating it out in a boxing ring, practicing air punches with his ripped physique on display. The actor, who has undergone a body transformation for the film, has been routinely sharing training videos from his practice sessions on Instagram.

Check out the first look here

It was earlier reported that the film is not a biopic but follows a fictional story, which has been scripted by Anjum Rajabali. Mehra was quoted in an interview to Press Trust of India, "Anjum Rajabali has written this very endearing love story of a boxer, it's not a real-life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It's set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man's sport, anywhere in the world."

Early this year, actor Paresh Rawal joined the cast to play coach to Farhan's character in the film.

Farhan is also awaiting the release of Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, where he plays a father to Zaira Wasim's Aisha Chaudhary, a girl who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Farhan will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra in the film.

Toofan is set to hit the screens on 2 October, 2020.

