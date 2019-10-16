Satellite Shankar: New poster of Sooraj Pancholi's film unveiled ahead of trailer release on 17 October

Sooraj Pancholi shared a new poster from his upcoming film Satellite Shankar, ahead of its trailer release on 17 October (Thursday). The actor has been captured mid-salute in military camouflage uniform. The poster reads, "Not all heroes go to the battlefield."

Directed by Irfan Kamal, the film has reportedly been shot across 10 states of India, since it depicts the journey of soldiers from northern sections in the country to the southernmost tip of India.

Here is the poster

South Indian actress Megha Akash features as the female lead opposite Sooraj Pancholi, which marks her debut in Bollywood.

Speaking about portraying a soldier, the actor had previously told Bollywood Hungama, "It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on me. Playing an Indian soldier on the silver screen is a big deal. Fortunately, I have the chance to interact with the soldiers and know about their experiences since they are a part of the cast. I was part of their workout sessions. Matching to the tempo of real soldiers is a feat.”

Mid-Day had reported that a portion of the film's earnings will go to army base camps in Punjab, the South and in Himachal near the China Border.

Satellite Shankar is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. It will hit cinemas on 15 November alongside Sidharth Malhtra-Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Motichoor Chaknachoor. It was earlier scheduled to release on 6 September.

Pancholi made his Bollywood debut in 2015 alongside Athiya Shetty in Hero. Besides Satellite Shankar, the actor will also feature in Time To Dance, scripted by Remo D'Souza. Debutante Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister, will feature opposite Pancholi in the film.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 18:25:31 IST