Sarkar: Kerala theatre to screen Vijay's action-thriller for 24 hours on the day of release

AR Murugadoss' directorial Sarkar, which stars Vijay in the lead, will be played at a single screen theater in Thrissur, Kerala for 24 hours on 6 November, the day of its release.

An official from Karthika Theatre told NewsMinute, "We do plan to screen Sarkar for 24 hours on Deepavali day, which is 6 November. That means we will screen 8 shows back-to-back in 24 hours. We have 411 seats, and tickets are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 140. Vijay’s movies are big successes in this area and in all of Kerala."

India Today writes Rohini Silversceen theatre in Chennai is also planning to have a Sarkar marathon for 48 hours, but this development is yet to be confirmed by the theatre officials.

The film revolves around a corporate bigwig who comes to Tamil Nadu to cleanse the political system of corruption.

When Sarkar's posters were released, they were heavily criticised for endorsing smoking. The film had also found itself mired in a plagiarism row. Writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran filed a complaint with the South Indian Film Writers Association accusing Murugadoss of copying his work. The director denied the charges saying the writers' union and its president K Bhagyaraj were prejudiced against him.

The film's dialogues have been penned by Jeyamohan and music is by AR Rahman.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 17:21 PM