Sarkar: Assistant director accuses AR Murugadoss of plagiarism, files complaint with writer's union

After being heavily criticised for endorsing smoking on the posters of Sarkar, actor Vijay's film now finds itself mired in a plagiarism row. Writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran has filed a complaint with the South Indian Film Writers Association accusing the film's director, AR Murugadoss, of copying his work.

The director, according to the complaint, lifted the plot from Rajendran's story titled Sengol, which was registered with the Writer's Union in 2007, reports India Today.

The complaint also states that he had narrated the story to Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekar, who promised to get back to him with a response. However, according to Rajendra's account, Chandrasekar completely ignored him thereon. Actor-director K Bhagyaraj, president of the Writer's Union, is trying to find a way to settle the dispute between the two parties amicably. If the union fails to find a solution, the release of the much-awaited film could be in jeopardy. The film is scheduled to release on the Diwali weekend and is therefore, an important film for all parties involved.

Murugadoss has not commented on the matter yet.

Sarkar revolves around a corporate bigwig who comes to Tamil Nadu to cleanse the political system of corruption.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 15:50 PM