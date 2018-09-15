Vijay mobbed by throngs of fans as Sarkar actor visits Puducherry to attend wedding of former MLA's daughter

Actor Vijay, who is hailed as one of the most successful heroes of Tamil commercial cinema, was recently almost mobbed by fans when he visited Puducherry for an event, reports Bollywoodlife.

A number of videos shared on Instagram show fans breaking into a frenzy as they spot 'Thalapathy Vijay' at the venue. The actor had visited Puducherry to attend the wedding reception ceremony of former MLA and president of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Bussy Anand's daughter.

Vijay will be next seen in A R Murugadoss' action-political thriller titled Sarkar, slated to release on Diwali, hence continuing his trend of releasing films only on special occasions of Diwali and Tamil New Year (14 April).

Sarkar is reportedly the costliest film ever produced in the actor’s career, surpassing his previous film Mersal. Atlee's Mersal, where Vijay essayed triple roles, was not only lauded by critics for its unique narrative but also turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Tamil cinema, earning a gross collection of more than Rs 180 crore worldwide.

