Sarkar teaser: Vijay vows to change the corrupt system in AR Murugadoss' action thriller

Sarkar makers released the teaser of the film recently, in which Vijay is seen as an NRI business tycoon of sorts. Ambitious and influential, Vijay's character is known to acquire almost any company that he sets his eyes on. After he returns in India, most wonder what his motives are.

Vijay's character merely declares he is there to cast his vote for the elections but soon realises that his vote has been illegally given by someone else. He vows to change the system in a single day, and ends up in a series of slow motion brawls and action sequences.

In an earlier interaction with Firstpost, director AR Murugadoss said that he had been overwhelmed by the response that he received on his previous projects with Vijay on Thuppakki and Kaththi. "As a team, we are working hard to deliver a unique content and hoping that people would embrace our product once again," said the director about his work on Sarkar.

Popular writer Jeyamohan has penned the dialogues of the film and as bold political lines have worked in favour of Vijay in films like Kaththi and Mersal, Murugadoss has spruced up the film with powerful lines attacking the system.

Sarkar releases in Diwali 2018. Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 10:32 AM