Sarkar: Director AR Murugadoss to have cameo in film, starring Vijay Thalapathy

Director AR Murugadoss has confirmed that he will have a cameo appearance in his upcoming film Sarkar with Vijay Thalapathy in the lead. India Today reports that Murugadoss, in an interview with a website said he will be seen in one of the film's songs.

The publication states that there were speculations of the director dancing with Vijay for a song. However, he had denied this. "In the film, we haven't danced together. I don't think I can dance with him on screen. But there is a shot in which I will be appearing in the movie. But, let that be a suspense! (sic)." he had said.

Sarkar revolves around a corporate bigwig who comes to Tamil Nadu to cleanse the political system of corruption.

After being heavily criticised for endorsing smoking on the posters of Sarkar, his film has now found itself mired in a plagiarism row. Writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran filed a complaint with the South Indian Film Writers Association accusing Murugadoss of copying his work. The director denied the charges saying the writers' union and its president K Bhagyaraj were prejudiced against him.

Sarkar, with dialogues from Jeyamohan and music by AR Rahman, releases on Diwali 2018.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 13:24 PM