Sarileru Neekevvaru: Intro of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film released on actor's 44th birthday

As Telugu superstar, Mahesh babu celebrates his 44th birthday, makers of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, released an introduction video. The actor had earlier announced the project back in May.

Mahesh plays the role of Major Ajay Krishna in Sarileru Neekevvaru, reports DNA. The video gives glimpses of the actor in the Indian Army uniform, as he is seen gazing contemplatively in one scene while the other has a slow-motion shot of Mahesh walking out of an army camp.

The film also stars Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles.

Check out the introduction video of Sarileru Neekevvaru

On his birthday today, the makers of Mahesh Babu's forthcoming #Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru unveil a glimpse of the much-awaited film... #HappyBirthdaySSMB... Link: https://t.co/QYv2QM4mdH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2019

Earlier, a poster depicting the star in his uniform was unveiled on the eve of his birthday. Speaking about the film during the Maharshi promotions, the actor said he wanted to break out of his cycle of intense films. Times Now quoted the actor as saying, "My previous outings were very intense projects. So, once I wanted to do a full-length entertainer like Dookudu, I thought to come out from my comfort zone. It would be a refreshing start for me as well. That’s why I selected Anil Ravipudi’s script. The movie is a crucial subject with a blend of entertainment and message." Check out the film's poster

On his father, legendary actor Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu announces the title of his 26th #Telugu film... Titled #SarileruNeekevvaru... Directed by Anil Ravipudi... Sankranthi 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/oFB0OXblL1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2019

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi and backed by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled for a Sankranti release in 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 11:03:05 IST