Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru to release on Sakranthi 2020, will clash with Rajnikanth's Darbar

FP Staff

May 31, 2019 10:18:52 IST

Basking on the success of his latest release Maharshi, South star Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next project titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is being jointly produced by Mahesh, Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. The makers are aiming a 2020 release during the Sankranti festival.

Along with the announcement, the makers also released a poster of the film. It features a rifle and what appears to be a soldier's hat next to the title font.

Check out the Sarileru Neekevvaru announcement and poster here

Speaking about the film during Maharshi promotions, the actor had said, "My previous outings were very intense projects. So, once I wanted to do a full-length entertainer like Dookudu, I thought to come out from my comfort zone. It would be a refreshing start for me as well. That’s why I selected Anil Ravipudi’s script. The movie is a crucial subject with a blend of entertainment and message."

Sarileru Neekevvaru will face a box office clash with Rajinkanth's Darbar, that is also scheduled to release during Pongal 2020.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 10:18:52 IST

