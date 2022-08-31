Sardar Udham, Shershaah sweep 67th Filmfare Awards; Here’s complete winners' list

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah and Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham were ahead in the race for the most number of trophies.

This Tuesday was no less than a starry affair in the tinsel town after several B-Town celebs united under one roof graced the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022. Giving rest to the excitement among all the fans and movie buffs, the black lady has once again honoured and acknowledged some of the finest work in the Indian film industry. From stars walking down the red carpet to exhibiting euphoric performances, this time Filmfare has outdone itself. Despite witnessing so many ups and downs in the past few months, several movies were able to claim their throne at the box office, but Filmfare gave many movies their due recognition.

Despite innumerable nominations, stellar biopics and powerhouse performers swept this year’s prestigious award show. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah and Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham were ahead in the race for the most number of trophies. Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham scored the event by bagging trophies across nine categories. Shershaah, on the other hand, took home 7 awards, including Best Film.

While Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for 83 and Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for Mimi, Vicky won Best Actor in the critics’ choice category and Vidya Balan was awarded Best Actress in critics’ choice for her phenomenal performance in Sherni. Without further ado, let’s take a look at all the winners:

Best Film: ‘Shershaah’

Best Film (Critics): ‘Sardar Udham’

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh (83)

Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actress (Critics): Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Best Director: Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

Best Music Album: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-mohsin And Vikram Montrose (Shershaah)

Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for ‘Lehra Do’ (83)

Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak for ‘Mann Bharryaa’ (Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ (Shershaah)

Best Action: Stefan Richter And Suniel Rodrigues (Shershaah)

Best Background Score: Shantanu Moitra (Sardar Udham)

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for ‘Chaka Chak’ (Atrangi Re)

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay for ‘Sardar Udham’

Best Costume: Veera Kapur Ee for ‘Sardar Udham’

Best Editing: A Sreekar Prasad for ‘Shershaah’

Best Production Design: Mansi Dhruv Mehta And Dmitrii Malich for ‘Sardar Udham’

Best Sound Design: Dipankar Chaki And Nihar Ranjan Samal for ‘Sardar Udham’

Best VFX: Superb/bojp Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edit Fx Studios for ‘Sardar Udham’

Best Dialogue: Dibaker Banerjee and Varun Grover for ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’

Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for ‘Sardar Udham’

Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, and Tushar Paranjape for ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’

Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi)

Best Debut Female: Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

Best Debut Male: Ehan Bhat (99 Songs)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai

