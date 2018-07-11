Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 director Shankar confirms film will release on 29 November

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 is unarguably the most anticipated films in recent memory. Based around Shankar's 2010 sci-fi action thriller Robot/Endhiran (although director refuses to call it a sequel), 2.0 has been making a buzz ever since the production went on the floors. Since then, the film has faced several delays in terms of its theatrical release.

However, finally, director Shankar took to social media on 11 July and announced the date of release of the film, whose release date was held due to some pending VFX work. It hits the screens on 29 November, 2018.

Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

Made on an astronomical budget of over Rs 360 crore, 2.0 is touted to be the costliest production ever in India. Recently, some more money, reportedly somewhere around Rs 100 crore, was infused into the production in order to get the VFX quality enhanced to state-of-the-art standards. Even the satellite rights of the film has been sold to ZEE at a staggering Rs 110 crore, which is so far the highest amount in terms of regional cinema.

In 2.0, Rajinikanth will reprise his Enthiran avatar as Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti, while Akshay Kumar will essay the antagonistic part of the evil scientist Dr Richard. The film also marks Akshay's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Actress Amy Jackson will also be seen in the film in a pivotal part that has been kept under wraps so far. Apart from these three, 2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan.

The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman; the makers of the film had a grand audio launch in Dubai in October 2017.

At the same event, Rajinikanth was quoted saying, "It (2.0) is going to be India's most prestigious film. It will not only attract Indian audiences but will also equally appeal to all overseas film buffs."

2.0 is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

