Sara Ali Khan on allegations of love jihad in debut film: Kedarnath is as much Mansoor’s world as it is Mukku's

Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, recently ran into trouble after a local organisation of priests as well as senior BJP leader alleged that the film promoted love jihad and hurt religious sentiments of Hindus. In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Khan expressed her surprise regarding the controversy and said that the film has nothing to do with love jihad.

"It's really not that kind of a film, rather it's about how Kedarnath is as much Mansoor's world as it's Mukku's. I don't understand this kind of divisiveness, but then I don't understand racism or sexism, which is rampant across the world, either. At the same time, I believe that while my life's experiences and education have shaped my thought process, the lack of it could have influenced others to think differently. And just as everyone doesn't have to like every movie, we can coexist with different world views," explained Khan.

Set on the 14-km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to the the 2,000-year-old Kedarnath temple of Lord Shiva, the film revolves around the love story of Mansoor (played by Rajput) and Mukku (Khan), which occurs alongside happenings inspired by the 2013 Uttarkhand floods.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Kedarnath is slated to release on 7 December.

After Kedarnath, Khan will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in cop comedy Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2018 14:19 PM