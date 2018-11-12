You are here:

Kedarnath trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput fight the odds to survive a natural calamity

FP Staff

November 12, 2018 16:08:50 IST

The makers of Kedarnath released the trailer of the upcoming romantic drama on 12 November. Set on the 14 km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to the the 2000-year-old Kedarnath temple of Lord Shiva, the film revolves around the love story of Mansoor and Mukku, which occurs alongside happenings inspired by the 2013 Uttarkhand floods. The lead pair is played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan respectively.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. Screenshot from YouTube

While Mansoor is a happy-go-lucky Muslim pitthoo (porter), who helps pilgrims make the journey to the religious site, Mukku is a bubbly Hindu devotee. As they belong to different faiths, their families do not accept the alliance. However, the trailer shows that the rejection their relationship faces is not the only hurdle they will have to brave. They also have to fight all odds to survive the massive natural calamity that created havoc in Uttarakhand and its neighboring areas.

The trailer shows glimpses of their young, innocent love, and the scenic beauty of Uttarakand, along with harrowing visuals of the destruction cause by the gushing water.

Amit Trivedi has composed the music of the film. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Kedarnath is set to release on 7 December.

