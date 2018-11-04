Kedarnath: Local body of priests says Sara Ali Khan-starrer promotes love jihad, demand ban

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming drama Kedarnath has run into trouble with a local organisation of priests for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Members of the Kedar Sabha have stated that the film "promotes love jihad" and demand a blanket ban on it.

“We will launch an agitation if the movie is not banned as we have been told that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments by promoting ‘love jihad’,” Vinod Shukla, chairman of the group told Hindustan Times.

According to Shukla, the priests had also protested when the dance sequences of the film were being shot in the Uttarakhand town, which is one of the revered Char Dham sites. However, now locals have reportedly joined the protest too.

Ajendra Ajay, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, told the publication that a similar demonstration was held in Kotdwar. He has reportedly approached Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, urging him to ban the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film. The leader further claimed that the poster of Kedarnath showed a Muslim man (played by Rajput) carrying a Hindu woman (played by Khan) to the pilgrimage site which is "factually incorrect" and "offensive".

The teaser of Kedarnath was released on 30 October and teased a love story between Khan and Rajput, set around the catastrophic floods that hit the town in 2013.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018 15:51 PM