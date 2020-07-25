Sara Ali Khan compares Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput to father Saif as their film Dil Bechara releases
Sara Ali Khan remembers how both her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and her father Saif spoke to her about 'Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques.'
Posting a picture of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with her superstar father Saif Ali Khan, actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday drew a comparison between Rajput and her father.
Sara took to Instagram to post the picture that features her Kedarnath co-star with her father and penned down an emotional caption on how the Rajput's interests resonate with Saif Ali Khan.
She wrote how both the actors spoke about "Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques," noting Dil Bechara is the last thing the two have in common.
Sara also posted another picture of his father with team Dil Bechara including debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra.
Here is Sara Ali Khan's post
View this post on Instagram
The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara ❤️🙏🏻 Now on Disney Hotstar!
The post comes as Rajput's final on-screen outing Dil Bechara started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar today.
The Kai Po Che! actor was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra residence last month.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
