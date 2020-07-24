Before Dil Bechara, looking at Sanjana Sanghi's onscreen appearances, from Rockstar to Hindi Medium

While Dil Bechara marks Sanjana Sanghi's first lead role, she featured in a number of advertisements as well, including for brands like Ponds, Dark Fantasy and Coca-Cola

Dil Bechara is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 July 24 at 7:30 pm. The movie, which is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, also stars actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.

The Hindi movie adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in our Stars, Dil Bechara marks Sanjana's first lead role. She will be essaying the role of cancer patient Kizie Basu.

However, Sanjana has acted in smaller roles in a number of popular movies and advertisements.

Here is a compilation of the actress' previous works:

Rockstar

The superhit 2011 film marked Sanjana's debut in films. She played the role of Mandy Kaul, the younger sister of lead actress Nargis Fakri's Heer Kaul. She was only 14 when she appeared in the Imtiaz Ali film.

Recently, the director also wished the actress success with a still from their time on the sets of Rockstar.

Here's Ali's post



Hindi Medium

The actress had portrayed the younger version of Saba Qamar, the female lead in the 2017 comedy. She briefly appears at the beginning of the film as she meets the younger Irrfan Khan for the first time in a tailoring shop.

On 19 May, 2020, she had taken to her Instagram to mark three years of Hindi Medium and recalled how she had taken time from her busy academic schedule for acting the part and never regretted doing so.

Check the post out here

Fukrey Returns

Remember Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) setting up Choocha (Varun Sharma) on a date in the zoo? Well, the girl Choocha met in the zoo and asked her to itch his back with her long nails was Sanjana in the guise of Katty.

Advertisements

One might have caught the model and actress in multiple ads over the years. Several brands such as Ponds, Dark Fantasy and Coca-Cola have featured Sanjana in their ads.

Watch the videos below

Dil Bechara will be available for subscribers and non-subscribers alike, in the memory of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played cancer survivor Manny in the movie.