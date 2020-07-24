Before Dil Bechara, looking at Sanjana Sanghi's onscreen appearances, from Rockstar to Hindi Medium
While Dil Bechara marks Sanjana Sanghi's first lead role, she featured in a number of advertisements as well, including for brands like Ponds, Dark Fantasy and Coca-Cola
Dil Bechara is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 July 24 at 7:30 pm. The movie, which is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, also stars actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.
The Hindi movie adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in our Stars, Dil Bechara marks Sanjana's first lead role. She will be essaying the role of cancer patient Kizie Basu.
However, Sanjana has acted in smaller roles in a number of popular movies and advertisements.
Here is a compilation of the actress' previous works:
Rockstar
The superhit 2011 film marked Sanjana's debut in films. She played the role of Mandy Kaul, the younger sister of lead actress Nargis Fakri's Heer Kaul. She was only 14 when she appeared in the Imtiaz Ali film.
Recently, the director also wished the actress success with a still from their time on the sets of Rockstar.
Here's Ali's post
Hindi Medium
The actress had portrayed the younger version of Saba Qamar, the female lead in the 2017 comedy. She briefly appears at the beginning of the film as she meets the younger Irrfan Khan for the first time in a tailoring shop.
On 19 May, 2020, she had taken to her Instagram to mark three years of Hindi Medium and recalled how she had taken time from her busy academic schedule for acting the part and never regretted doing so.
Check the post out here
View this post on Instagram
•May 19, 2017• That’s a clipping from the theatres of the first day first show of Hindi Medium, on May 19th, 3 years ago. I could never have imagined that 3 years later - May 19th 2020 would be a day we’d be in a world without Irrfan Sir, and with theatres shut globally. The oddity of our current times, sometimes really does frighten me. Regardless! Here’s celebrating 3 years of this beautiful film. Forever grateful for being such a small part of such a beautiful story. I was a 3rd year student in Delhi University when I shot for Hindi Medium, and the thought of just expanding my horizons as a performer by being around such inspirational artists meant the world to me, teaching me that no part as an actor is too big or small. I’m glad I made time away from the academic pressure of writing my thesis in the final year of college, and went ahead and did this. Saved myself from a huge regret I’d have carried with myself forever. Films go on to become journeys so special, that they simply can’t be beaten down by trying to quantify each artist’s, technician’s, and contributor’s part to play in creating it. In loving memory. #WeMissYouIrrfan #3YearsOfHindiMedium
Fukrey Returns
Remember Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) setting up Choocha (Varun Sharma) on a date in the zoo? Well, the girl Choocha met in the zoo and asked her to itch his back with her long nails was Sanjana in the guise of Katty.
Advertisements
One might have caught the model and actress in multiple ads over the years. Several brands such as Ponds, Dark Fantasy and Coca-Cola have featured Sanjana in their ads.
Watch the videos below
Dil Bechara will be available for subscribers and non-subscribers alike, in the memory of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played cancer survivor Manny in the movie.
