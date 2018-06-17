Man pulled up by Anushka Sharma for littering responds, says Virat Kohli has 'trashy mind' for posting video

Virat Kohli posted a short video of Anushka Sharma pulling up a person in a luxury car throwing garbage on the road. The video went viral garnering over a million views.

While many agreed with what the star couple did, there were those who thought publicly pulling someone up and posting their video online is not the right thing to do.

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

Virat also called out the people who were turning Anushka's genuine outburst in memes and jokes.

Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

Now, the person in the video who Anushka yelled at has put out his own statement on Facebook.

He wrote, "Disclaimer: i have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine...

Horrible! So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them !

The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur luxury car's window... Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot annd post this online... For whatever gains...

Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!"

