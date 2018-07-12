Sanju: Panchjanya, RSS official newspaper, criticises Rajkumar Hirani for 'whitewashing' Sanjay Dutt's reputation

Rajkumar Hirani, who is riding high on the groundbreaking success of his film Sanju, has invited the ire of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The RSS, in its official newspaper Panchjanya has questioned the filmmaker on his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt, whose life the film is based on. The cover story on the newspaper has called Sanjay Dutt a "criminal" and criticised Sanju for allegedly whitewashing his reputation, according to News18.

#BREAKING -- RSS' official newspaper 'Panchjanya' criticises Ranbir Kapoor-starrer #Sanju; Says the film is an attempt to cover Sanjay Dutt's character | @maryashakil with more details pic.twitter.com/pyXR1DbiUr — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 12, 2018

Titled 'Kirdaar Daagdaar' (tainted character), the article slams Hirani for projecting Dutt as a role model for the younger generation despite his criminal past. Questioning his intent behind helming the film, the RSS asks him: "Why did you feel the need to make a film based on someone like Sanjay Dutt? as it to whitewash his character or to milk the box office?", as reported by News18.

Sanju released on 29 June and has made a whopping Rs 284 crore so far, as per India Today reports. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt, along with Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Sonam Kapoor.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 15:06 PM