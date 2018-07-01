Deepika Padukone to reportedly star in Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan's upcoming woman-led drama

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone hasn't been seen in any other film ever since the release of her highly controversial period drama Padmaavat, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Despite facing several challenges and obstructions by fringe groups across the country, the magnum opus got a theatrical release on 25 January. It steered through the Rs 100 cr mark in just three days and made phenomenal business at the box-office and emerged as the highest grosser of 2018 (as of now).

Much recently and more so since Padmaavat, Padukone has established herself as a bankable star and is capable of gathering footfalls in the theatres all by her own. Now, it is reported by DNA that acclaimed director Neeraj Ghaywan, of Masaan fame, is reportedly set to collaborate with the Piku actress for his upcoming film, which has a female protagonist.

According to the DNA report, Ghaywan was busy writing the first draft of the film's script, which incidentally was also given a nod by Padukone. But no confirmation has yet come from either the actress or the filmmaker regarding this development.

Padukone was also set to work with Irrfan Khan in a gangster drama helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, but the project has been put on hold as Irrfan is currently in London undergoing treatment after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

There were also speculations that she has been approached for a film which is touted as Bollywood's first female superhero movie.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 17:17 PM