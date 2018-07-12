Sanju: Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata says she 'didn't connect' with Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala's characters

Rajkumar Hirani's latest outing, the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju released in theatres on 29 June with a staggering opening and since then has been going stronger at the box office. It has already minted close to Rs 284 crore and is nearing the coveted Rs 300 crore mark in a few days.

While everyone has been raving about the performances in the film, especially Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt, Namrata Dutt feels she didn't connect too much with the portrayals of her parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis. In Sanju, Paresh Rawal essays the role of Sunil Dutt, while Manisha Koirala plays Nargis.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Sanjay Dutt's sister, Namrata said,"I can’t see anyone portraying my father. He was special. Not that I didn’t like him (Paresh Rawal). I didn’t connect, but I’m not the audience. I’m Sunil Dutt’s daughter.”

She also had somewhat of a similar opinion for Koirala’s role of Nargis Dutt. "She was okay too. Being Sunil Dutt and Nargis’ daughter, it’s difficult to make judgments. If the audience connected with them, it’s great!” Namrata adds.

Directed by Hirani, Sanju chronicles the tumultuous life and times of one of Bollywood's most controversial actors Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal parts.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 19:05 PM