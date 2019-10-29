Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces another new project titled Baiju Bawra; film to release on Diwali 2021

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial venture will be Baiju Bawra and it is scheduled to be released in Diwali 2021.

Touted as the filmmaker's most ambitious film, the project comes after Bhansali shelved his ambitious project In-shaa-allah. In-shaa-allah would see him collaborate with Salman Khan after Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Saawariya. Bhatt was signed as the female lead, but the onscreen pairing faced criticism for the age gap between the two actors. Speaking about the criticism against the pairing, Bhatt had stated that she was unaware of any such negative press, and was only greeted with excitement for the project.

However, in August, both Khan and Bhansali Productions announced that the movie, scheduled for Eid 2020, had been shelved indefinitely. Khan assured his fans a different project of his would release on Eid 2020 instead. Salman recently announced his Eid 2020 project as Radhe, which will see the superstar playing a cop shortly after his stint as Chulbul Pandey, in Dabangg 3. The film will also be directed by Dabangg 3 and Wanted director Prabhudeva.

Earlier this month, Bhansali Productions had announced that they are co-producing Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia in the lead. The film will be bankrolled by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd.

Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali is co-producing Mann Bairagi, based on the life of PM Narendra Modi. Ssanjay Tripaathy will helm the project.

Two days back, actor Deepika Padukone had announced that she would play the role of Draupadi in her film, to be produced by Madhu Mantena. It is also scheduled to release in Diwali 2021.

#BreakingNews: After the release of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 11 Sep 2020, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make his most ambitious film project... Titled #BaijuBawra... Revenge story of a maverick maestro... #Diwali2021 release. pic.twitter.com/8wrug6PeZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2019

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

