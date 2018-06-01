Prasthanam Hindi remake: Sanjay Dutt shares photographs from first day of shoot

Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic Prasthanam. The original film had actors Sharwanand, Saikumar, and Sudeep Kishan in pivotal roles.

Dutt on 1 June took to Twitter, where he shared a few photographs from the set. Victoria and Abdul actor Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Manyata Dutt can be seen in the pictures.

To be produced by Sanjay Dutt Productions, the film is being remade in Hindi by director Deva Katta, who also helmed the original. The shooting began on 1 June, which was also Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary.

The director of the film had earlier said, "Each character in Prasthanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great caliber. When the team came up with the idea to cast Manisha Koirala to play onscreen wife of Sanjay Dutt, it was a perfect match in my mind. I am looking forward to direct them both especially since they are coming back together after 10 years."

The film also stars Satyajeet and Amyra Dastur. Satyajeet essays the son of the character that Dutt plays. According to Asian Age, Veere Di Wedding actress, Swara Bhasker will probably also star in this movie as Dutt's step daughter.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 16:44 PM