Amyra Dastur replaces Lisa Haydon as the fourth lead in season two of The Trip

Model turned actress, Amyra Dastur, has been roped in to replace Lisa Haydon as one of the four main leads in Bindass’ original web series The Trip’s second season.

The show already stars Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi, and Amyra Dastur will now be the fourth cast member. The cast starts shooting for the show in July.

The first season brought us a plot that revolved around for childhood friends who go on a road trip in Thailand to celebrate a bachelorette party. However, the journey turns into an emotional rollercoaster for the four frineds. Amyra has been roped in to play Lisa Haydon’s character in the miniseries by Bindass and Disney India. Although the production house hasn’t divulged the plot, the second season might take off from the finale of season one.

When asked about the role Amyra Dastur said, 'This character is totally different to all the roles I've done before. I fell in love with her the moment my director, Sonam Nair, explained it to me. I am really excited to do a super fun role, finally, and am very interested in seeing how the chemistry with the other girls unfolds in the show. My character is funny, intelligent and super quirky."

Amyra — who is currently busy shooting back-to-back for Mental Hai Kya starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt’s Hindi remake of the Telugu block buster Prasthanam with Ali Fazal, and GV Prakash’s Tamil film directed by Adhik Ravichandran — has been signing one big project after the other, and The Trip season two will mark her debut in the digital space.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 13:11 PM