Sanjay Dutt announces he's 'emerged victorious' in battle with cancer, thanks fans for 'countless blessings'

Sanjay Dutt, who opened up for the first time about his cancer diagnosis last week, said he's emerged 'victorious' and thanked his fans for their 'love, kindness and the countless blessings' in his statement.

Sanjay Dutt on 21 October announced that he has come out "victorious" from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey.

The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children's birthday, Shaahran and Iqra who turned 10 today.

Read the statement below

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

The news comes days after a family source told Press Trust of India that the actor had responded "very well" to the medical treatment for cancer.

In August, Sanjay Dutt had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

The actor, in his statement, further thanked friends and family for being his source of strength.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way," he said.

Sanjay Dutt, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, also extended his gratitude to the team of doctors and medical staff.

"I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," he added.

The actor, who was last seen in Sadak 2, opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time last week in an Instagram video shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

He is gearing up for the shooting of his next, KGF: Chapter 2, in November. The period action film, starring Yash, marks Sanjay Dutt's Kannada debut.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)