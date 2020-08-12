Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata thanks his fans for wishing him speedy recovery: 'This too shall pass'

The speculations surrounding Sanjay Dutt's health sparked off after the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on 8 August after he complained of breathlessness.

Amid raging speculations surrounding actor Sanjay Dutt's health, his wife Maanayata Dutt has issued a statement, requesting all to "not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours."

In a statement shared on Twitter, Maanayata thanked the actor's fans for their wishes towards his speedy recovery. She revealed their family has gone through "a lot" in the past year, adding they are now faced with yet another challenge.

Maanayata's statement comes after several people, including actor Adhyayan Suman tweeted, that Sanjay Dutt had been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 8 August after complaining of breathlessness, was discharged from the medical facility on Monday, 10 August. He stated he had tested negative for coronavirus.

Shortly after, on Tuesday, Dutt took to Twitter to reveal he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment and requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health.

He is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters — Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. The actor also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer for the former was released today. He will be seen next in the second instalment of KGF as Adheera and Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies — Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, Dharma Productions' Kalank and political drama Prassthanam. (With inputs from Press Trust of India)