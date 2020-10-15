Sanjay Dutt opens up about his cancer diagnosis for first time via social media video, says 'I'll beat it'
'I'll get out of this,' Sanjay Dutt said about his battle with cancer, adding that he's happy to be back at work for Shamshera and KGF: Chapter 2.
Opening up for the first time about his battle with cancer, actor Sanjay Dutt says he is optimistic he will "beat" the disease soon.
In August, the 61-year-old actor had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid reports that he was battling lung cancer.
In an Instagram video, posted on late Wednesday evening, Dutt was seen getting a haircut at the salon of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The actor pointed to a scar designed by Hakim as part of the haircut and said, "This is a recent scar in my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon."
Dutt, along with producer-wife Maanayata, had flown to Dubai last month to be with their children, nine-year-old fraternal twins Shaahran and Iqra.
See the video here
View this post on Instagram
@duttsanjay Today at Salon Hakim’s Aalim after getting a haircut done with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts. #SanjayDutt #AalimHakim #Rockstar #SalonHakimsAalim #TeamHA #SafetyFirst #Fighter #Precautions #Hygiene #SocialDistancing #NewNorms #TeamHakimsAalim #SalonLife #Viral #Trending #MovieLife #actorslife #14thoctober2020 @duttsanjay @aalimhakim
The actor, who recently featured in Sadak 2, will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2 and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera.
Dutt said he is growing his beard for the sequel of the 2018 action-drama KGF as he is scheduled to start shooting for the film next month. The period action film, starring Yash, marks the Bollywood star's Kannada debut.
"I need the look for the film as we are starting in November. I am happy to be on the sets again. There's Shamshera's dubbing lined up too, so that will be fun. It's good to be back," he added.
Towards the end of the video, when Hakim said he was happy that the actor appears in good spirits, Dutt replied he has started working out again, after an apparent weight loss due to the treatment.
"I'm getting my muscles back, they're coming back slowly. I'll get out of this," he said.
Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters — Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. The actor also has a daughter Trishala Dutt (32) from his first marriage to Richa Sharma.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
On Vinod Khanna's 74th birth anniversary, remembering his films, from Achanak to Amar Akbar Antony
In a career spanning almost 47 years, #VinodKhanna was part of seminal films like The Burning Train, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh
Dilip Kumar asks for photos of ancestral house in Peshawar, shares memories from childhood
The provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recently decided to purchase the ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to conserve the historic buildings which are in dilapidated condition and facing demolition threat.
Netflix reveals first look of Chadwick Boseman's last film Black Bottom
Based on August Wilson’s award-winning drama of the same name, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom sees Chadwick Boseman play the boyfriend to Viola Davis' titular character.