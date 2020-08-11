Sanjay Dutt announces 'short break' from work to focus on medical treatment: I will be back soon

Sanjay Dutt was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Monday.

Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday revealed he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment and requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health.

The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness, was discharged from the medical facility on Monday.

Here is his tweet

The actor's statement comes amid the speculation around the reason for his hospitalisation.

He is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters — Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter.

The actor also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+ Hotstar.

He will be seen next in the second instalment of KGF as Adheera and Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies — Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, Dharma Productions' Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)