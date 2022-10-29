Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition known as myositis. Samantha gave an update on her health in her latest Instagram post. Thanking her fans on the response to the trailer of her film Yashoda, Samantha also wrote that the doctors were “confident” that she will make a full recovery soon. In the post, The Family Man 2 star can be seen making a heart with her hands as the camera captures her back. “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with,” she wrote.

Samantha also added that while she has had “good days and bad days”, the bad moments somehow pass and leave her with the belief that she is a step closer to recovery. She ended her post with the words, “This too shall pass”.

Within minutes of Samantha announcing that she has myositis, the comments section was flooded with people praising her willpower. Shriya Saran wrote, “Love and light to you, you are amazing always”. Director duo Raj and DK, who worked with Samantha on The Family Man 2 commented “Welcome back Sam!!” Filmmaker Nandini Reddy also sent a message, “But still, like air , I’ll rise…” Several of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans also sent messages wishing for her speedy recovery.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had not been active on social media for a while, leading to rumours circulating about her health. On the work front, the actor is set to appear in the movie Yashoda, where she will be seen taking down an illegal surrogacy ring.

The actor also has Shaakuntalum in her kitty. Samantha is also working on her first foreign project with Downton Abbey director Philip John titled Arrangements Of Love.

