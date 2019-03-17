Salman Khan to reportedly launch his own television channel along with new brand, Being Children

Salman Khan was acquiring rights to all his old films in order to launch them in a collective manner, earlier reports stated. Now, the Tiger Zinda Hai star is apparently planning to launch a television channel for which he was collecting the films, reports Deccan Chronicle. Salman has also got hold of a broker to iron out the deal.

The publication quoted a source as saying that Salman's move of gathering all his previous work under one umbrella, was essentially because the actor was collecting content for his channel. The actor recently ventured into producing television shows with The Kapil Sharma Show which is backed by SKTV. Salman's production house for films is titled Salman Khan Films.

"Now, he has also started the production of more television shows. And, it won’t be surprising if he moves The Kapil Sharma Show to his own channel once his licenses are in place,” added the source.

Salman will also expand his Being Human non-profit establishment into a brand called Being Children, added the report. The facility would provide things like pre-primary schooling to day care and all other allied activities.

Such ventures are a step towards investing in businesses other than just films and showbiz.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 09:52:34 IST