Salman Khan reportedly begins acquiring rights of his old films to launch platform showcasing his filmography

Salman Khan has reportedly begun acquiring rights to his old films from individual producers, according to the Deccan Chronicle. The report states that Salman is gathering all his films under his banner in order to launch a platform that will showcase all his films.

Salman has produced most of his recent releases, but his old films still belong to other filmmakers. Salman's team is presently in talks with most of the producers for his films' rights, a source told the publication.

“These also include some films in which he has done cameos and extended cameos as well. It can be recalled that even Shah Rukh Khan had taken the rights for quite a few films that he has worked in earlier,” Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying.

It is not clear whether Salman plans on launching a channel to showcase his filmography or wants to make his works available for streaming through an OTT platform.

On the work front, the actor has been busy with his upcoming romantic drama Bharat, for which he recently wrapped up the final shooting schedule. The film features Katrina Kaif and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

View this post on Instagram #Bharat @bharat_thefilm A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 11:28:33 IST