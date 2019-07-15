Salman Khan takes part in viral #BottleCapChallenge, shares message on water conservation

Salman Khan might be a little late to join the Bottle Cap challenge bandwagon, but the Bollywood superstar is here with an important message.

The Sultan star, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Bharat, shared a video on Twitter on Sunday and wrote, "Don't thakao paani bachao". (Save water)

Check out Salman's bottle cap video here



View this post on Instagram Don’t thakao paani bachao A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

In the video, Salman can be seen removing the cap of the bottle with just a blow and then gulp down the water from it. In the end, he said "Paani Bachao," and thereafter walks away with the same bottle. While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop wasting water. The challenge has been undertaken by several Bollywood stars earlier, including Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Abhimanyu Dassani, Sushmita Sen, Tiger Shroff, Hobbs & Shaw actor Jason Statham, singer John Mayer, Guy Ritchie and Diplo. Here are some of the other videos

View this post on Instagram

Wellll since everybodys showing off... Inspired by the great @donnieyenofficial! Yo @beyounick is this good enough? Looking good ritesh sir ❤#goodoldspideysense # @riteishd @thedinomorea #bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:01pm PDT

\

View this post on Instagram

"Look Maa no eyes" #bottlecapchallenge And paani toh peete rehna chahiye #stayhydrated @imranfarang

A post shared by am.com/abhimanyud/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Abhimanyu Dassani (@abhimanyud) on Jul 3, 2019 at 11:34pm PDT

Salman is currently basking in the success of Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover among others. The film released on 5 June and set a milestone by bagging Rs 150 crore within just five days of its release.

Next year, he will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt. The film will see Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. He was also seen in Bhansali's Saawariya in a cameo appearance.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 11:47:44 IST