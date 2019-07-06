Watch: Parineeti Chopra attempts the bottle cap challenge on sets of Saina Nehwal biopic

Ahead of their rom-com release, Jabariya Jodi actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, are caught in the internet's recent viral trend - the bottle cap challenge. As the name suggests, the challenge involves kicking open the cap of a bottle without knocking the bottle over. A handful of celebrities have posted videos of themselves attempting the challenge and inviting other celebs to take a crack at it.

Sidharth nominated his co-star Parineeti Chopra for the challenge, who not only accepted it, but also gave it a fun twist. Parineeti who is prepping for the badminton star Saina Nehwal biopic decided to display her commitment to the role by opening the bottle cap using a badminton racket.

Check out their #BottleCapChallenge videos:

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Jabariya Jodi is slated to release on 2 August.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is also awaiting the release of Yash Raj production's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor. The actress has replaced Shraddha Kapoor for the Amole Gupte's Saina Nehwal biopic where she will play the ace badminton player.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 12:59:33 IST