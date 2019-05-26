You are here:

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra for exiting Bharat: 'She dumped the biggest film of her life'

FP Staff

May 26, 2019 12:58:33 IST

Salman Khan has taken a jibe at Priyanka Chopra for her sudden departure from Bharat in the "nick of time" and said that while she may have opted out of the film, she could be part of the film's promotions as she had loved the film's script.

File images of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salman taunted Priyanka for "dumping the biggest film of her life" for USA.

"Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this," he said.

Here is the clip of Salman Khan, commenting on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat

This is not the first time that Salman has taken a dig at Priyanka for leaving the project. Recently, at the launch of the song, 'Zinda', while Katrina was describing how it was working with director Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman had chimed in to add “Thank you Priyanka," a News18 report states.

During a Facebook chat hosted by Zafar, Katrina was describing how she prepared for her part in the film. Interrupting her, Salman had said, "Priyanka didn’t give us much time.”

Even at the launch event of Bigg Boss season 12, when Salman was asked about Priyanka's exit, the actor sardonically replied saying, “It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn't do Bharat.” Priyanka, on the other hand, has not responded to any of Salman's jibes.

Chopra's role was eventually taken up by Katrina Kaif, who had later said that she was producer Atul Agnihotri's first choice for the role of Kumud in Bharat.

