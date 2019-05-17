Bharat song 'Zinda': Upbeat track traces Salman Khan's journey from childhood to old age

After releasing 'Slow Motion', 'Chashni' and Aithey Aa', the makers of Bharat unveiled a fourth song, titled 'Zinda' on 17 May. The song's launch was held in Mumbai and was attended by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the film's team. Penned by director Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Zinda' has been composed by him along with Julius Packiam and Vishal Dadlani.

The video accompanying the song contains montages from the film, charting Salman's character Bharat's tumultuous yet adventurous journey from childhood to old age.

Zafar had previously told Mumbai Mirror that 'Zinda' was originally a poem he had written while scripting the film. "The core message of the film is that belief and conviction keep you alive. It is an uplifting track and infuses him (Salman) with the strength of purpose," the director had said.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff also star in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres this Eid on 5 June.

Watch the song here.

